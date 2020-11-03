Debbra BROWN

  • "I went to school in Richmond Nelson with Debbra we share..."
    - Peggy Watson used to be Barnes
Service Information
Patersons Funeral Services
530 East Street
Ashburton, Canterbury
033088474
Celebration of Life
Friday, Nov. 6, 2020
11:00 a.m.
Patersons Funeral Services
530 East Street
Ashburton, Canterbury
View Map
Death Notice

BROWN,
Debbra Ann (Debs):
On November 1, 2020, peacefully at home, Ashburton, aged 57 years. Much loved wife of Murray. Loving Mum of Elisha, Melissa, Anthony and Kimberley, Isabella and Nadia. Doting Nana of Savanna. Loved step-Mum of Charlotte and Chris, Daniel and Lucy, and Nana of Hunter, and Ava. Messages to the Brown family, c/- PO Box 472, Ashburton 7740. A celebration of Deb's life will be held at Our Chapel, cnr East & Cox Streets, Ashburton, on Friday, November 6, commencing at 11.00am, followed by private cremation at the Ashburton Crematorium.

Published in The Press from Nov. 3 to Nov. 4, 2020
