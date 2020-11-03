BROWN,
Debbra Ann (Debs):
On November 1, 2020, peacefully at home, Ashburton, aged 57 years. Much loved wife of Murray. Loving Mum of Elisha, Melissa, Anthony and Kimberley, Isabella and Nadia. Doting Nana of Savanna. Loved step-Mum of Charlotte and Chris, Daniel and Lucy, and Nana of Hunter, and Ava. Messages to the Brown family, c/- PO Box 472, Ashburton 7740. A celebration of Deb's life will be held at Our Chapel, cnr East & Cox Streets, Ashburton, on Friday, November 6, commencing at 11.00am, followed by private cremation at the Ashburton Crematorium.
Published in The Press from Nov. 3 to Nov. 4, 2020