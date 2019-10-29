HUDDY, Debbie Marie (Deb):
Peacefully on October 27, 2019, surrounded by her loving family; aged 51 years. Dearly loved and cherished daughter of Annette and the late Frank, much loved sister and sister-in-law of Tracy Davis, Wendy and Bruce Knox, Liz and Shaun Caldwell, Robert, and Jason. Loved and cherished Aunty of Crystal, Kerry, Samantha, Nathan, Jacob, Daniel, Brydon, Troy, and Tiana. Great-Aunty to Izaiah. A service to celebrate Deb's life will be held in the St Andrews College Chapel, 60 Normans Road, Papanui, on Friday, November 1 at 3.30pm. Private cremation thereafter.
Published in The Press on Oct. 29, 2019