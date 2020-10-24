WHYTE, Deanna Elva:
On October 20, 2020, surrounded by family at Christchurch Hospital, aged 80 years. Wonderful, loving wife of Bob. Loving mother of Vanessa, Janelle (deceased), Melanie, Robert and Marlyn. Cherished nana of her much loved eight grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Deanna Whyte, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. In lieu of flowers donations to the Breast Cancer Foundation would be appreciated, and may be made at the service. The Funeral Service to Celebrate Deanna's life will be held in our Westpark Chapel, 467 Wairakei Road, Burnside, on Tuesday, October 27, at 10.00am, followed by interment at Belfast Cemetery.
Published in The Press on Oct. 24, 2020