AMIES, Dean Michael:
On August 7 2019, tragically, and unexpectedly, taken too soon, aged 46 years. Beloved son of Barry and the late Jacqueline Scott. Dearly loved brother of John, Glen, and Carla. Loved father of Michael, Marshall, Conner, and Lewis, and beloved uncle to his nieces and nephews.
"Sleep easy our beloved
big brother"
Messages to the Amies family c/- P.O. Box 26112, Christchurch 8148. In lieu of flowers, donations to Streetwise would be appreciated and can be made at the service. At the request of the family, and out of respect for them, media are requested not to attend this service. A funeral service will be held in the St. Faith's Church Hall 46 Hawke Street New Brighton on Wednesday, August 14, at 2pm.
Published in The Press on Aug. 10, 2019