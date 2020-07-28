WILKINSON, Dawn Wilma:
Passed away in Whangarei on July 19, 2020. Beloved wife of the late John, loved mother of Lee, Royce (deceased), Julie and Keri, mother-in-law of Alan, Kath and Yoni. Proud Chacha of Johnny; Inkarri, Kusi and Mateo; Sarah and Dean Garton, Daniel, Caleb and Joseph, and great-grandmother of Ariella Dawn. A service for Dawn will be held at the Chapel of Morris & Morris Funerals (entrance 17 Western Hills Drive), Whau Valley, Whangarei, on Saturday, August 1, 2020, at 1.30pm, followed by private cremation. All communications to the Wilkinson family, c/- PO Box 3284, Onerahi, Whangarei 0142.
Published in The Press on July 28, 2020