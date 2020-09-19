WHITE,
Dawn (formerly Grosser)
(nee Pitcaithly):
Passed away peacefully on Thursday, September 17, 2020, aged 87, at the Joondalup Hospital, Western Australia. Loved wife of the late Lloyd White and the late Fred Grosser. Very dearly loved mother of Francine Grosser (Yanchep, WA) and the late Danise Challis (nee Grosser), and respected nanny of Kelly Grosser (Yanchep) and Sean and Aaron Challis (Melbourne). Much loved sister and sister-in-law of Shirley (Christchurch) and the late Tim Langrish and Oliver (Christchurch) and the late Maureen Pitcaithly. Special lifelong friend of Patsy (Christchurch) and the late Wally Davidson. Private cremation. Messages may be sent by email to Francine - [email protected] or to Oliver - [email protected] (who will pass any for Shirley on to her), or directly to Shirley by post to 36 Bowenvale Avenue, Cashmere, Christchurch 8022.
Published in The Press on Sept. 19, 2020