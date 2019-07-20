O'CONNOR,
Dawn Maureen (née Martin):
On Wednesday, June 26, 2019, Dawn peacefully passed away at home surrounded by her loving family, aged 87. Beloved wife of the late Frank, adored mother and mother-in-law of Nita and Gavin, Marie and John, and Rosanne and René. Treasured Nana of Mark and Pip, Lauren, Matthew, Christopher, Georgia, and Joseph. Messages to the O'Connor Family c/- PO Box 19526, Woolston, Christchurch 8023. At Dawn's request, a private service has been held.
Published in The Press on July 20, 2019