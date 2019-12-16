Dawn MCINTOSH

Death Notice

McINTOSH, Dawn Rosalene:
On December 13, 2019, Dawn passed away peacefully at Nazareth House, aged 85 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Malcolm, formerly of Flaxton and Kaiapoi. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Barbara and Bryan, Elizabeth and Ivan, Jill and Sean, Claire and Warren, cherished grandma of Emma and John, Andrea and Daniel, Charlotte and Isabella, and Great-Grandma of Madison, Lachlan, Cameron and Reuben. Dearly loved cousin, who will be sadly missed by Valerie MacKay. We would like to thank the staff of Ward 24 Christchurch Hospital and the staff and Sisters of Nazareth House. A celebration of Dawn's life will be held at Northbrook Chapel, Spark Lane (off Northbrook Road), Rangiora, on Thursday, December 19, 2019, at 1.30pm. Messages to the McIntosh Family, c/- PO Box 35, Rangiora 7440.

Published in The Press from Dec. 16 to Dec. 18, 2019
