Death Notice



KING, Dawn Marie

(formerly Horton)

(nee Forsyth):

Peacefully, at Holmwood Rangiora, on July 30, 2020, aged 78 years. Much loved wife of Dave King, and the late Dave Horton. Adored mum and mother-in-law of Joanne and Steve Daley (Te Anau), Tania and Tony Gerard (Woodend, Nth Canty), Carmen and Andrew Campbell (Cromwell), and Lynn and Gary Crabbe (Gibbston Valley). Treasured nana of Gavin, and Jessica; Maria; Annabel; and Scarlett, and Lucia. Proud great-nana of Jayden, and Ivy, and Maeve. Much loved daughter of the late William and Louisa Forsyth (Queenstown). Treasured sister of Bill Forsyth, and the late June Tressider. Friend to Dave's children, all her nieces and nephews, and Bruce Spence. The family would like to thank the amazing staff at Holmwood Rangiora for the kindness and comfort they provided to mum over the last 8 months. Messages may be addressed to: The family of the late Dawn King, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. In lieu of flowers, donations to St John Ambulance would be appreciated and may be made at the service. A service to celebrate Dawn's life will be held in Lamb & Hayward's AvonPark Chapel, corner of Kerrs and Pages Rds, on Monday, August 3, at 10.30am. Dawn's interment will be held at the Arrowtown Cemetery, on Wednesday, August 5, at 11.00am.



Published in The Press from Aug. 1 to Aug. 3, 2020

