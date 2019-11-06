JOHNSTON,
Dawn Irene (nee Loveday):
Sunrise: 31.8.1943
Sundown 3.5.2019
Dearly loved wife of Del, devoted and loving mother and mother-in-law to Saara and Joe, Philip and Farah. Dawn selflessly gave so much of herself to others and neither asked for nor expected anything in return. A Memorial Service and Interment of Dawn's Ashes will be held at the Canterbury Crematorium Chapel, 455 Linwood Avenue, Bromley, Christchurch, on Monday, November 11, 2019, at 11.00am. Dawn was a ray of sunshine and will be affectionally remembered. Embroidery, handcrafts, flowers, colour were all part of her identity and her wish was for you to please wear bright colours on this occasion. All welcome. Messages to [email protected]
State of Grace East
09 5270366
Published in The Press from Nov. 6 to Nov. 7, 2019