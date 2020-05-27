FLETT,
Dawn Elizabeth Ann:
Passed away peacefully on May 22, 2020, aged 86, with family present. Loved wife of the late Harry Marshall and late George Flett, and much loved mother of Phillip, Michael, Simon, James and Rachel. Only daughter of the late Harry and Ellis Robinson. Adored by so many and so cherished by her grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and her extended family.
Will be sadly missed
but the wonderful memories will not be forgotten.
Due to current restrictions a private service has been held. Messages to the Flett family, C/- PO Box 35, Rangiora 7440.
Published in The Press on May 27, 2020