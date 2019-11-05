DODSON,
Dawn Noeline (nee Durie):
On November 2, 2019, passed peacefully surrounded by loving family at St Allisa Lifecare, aged 63 years. Loving and caring mum of Abby, and Sarah, loved sister and sister-in-law of Alex and Helen, Rosemary, Heather and Keith, the late George, and Jenny and Tim, a loved aunty to all her nieces and nephews, and a dear friend to many.
'Dawn touched many lives.'
Special thanks to the team at St Allisa Lifecare for their special care of Dawn and her family. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Dawn Dodson, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. A Service to farewell and celebrate Dawn's life will be held in our Westpark Chapel, 467 Wairakei Road, Burnside, on Thursday, November 7, at 2.00pm, private cremation thereafter. (Bright and cheerful dress code, please.)
Published in The Press on Nov. 5, 2019