WILLS, David Hugh:
(Service No NZ815379 AB RNZNVR) – On September 10, 2020. Peacefully at Mayfair Lifecare, aged 87 years. Dearly loved husband of Mary Wills. Loved and respected Dad and father-in-law of Don and Jan Wills, Alison Wills and Tracy Wills and Grant McKenzie. Much loved Granddad of David, Ben, Jess, Matthew and Elle. And, Great-Granddad of Cuyler. Loved brother of Denise, and loved by his nieces and nephews. A very special thanks to the staff at Mayfair who have cared for Dave over the past three years, with much love and laughter. Messages for the Family may be emailed to Mary at [email protected] At Dave's request a Private Farewell has been held.
Published in The Press on Sept. 16, 2020