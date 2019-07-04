TOWNSHEND,
David Laurence (Dave):
On July 3, 2019, at Christchurch Hospital, aged 77 years. Dave passed away in the presence of the Lord. Much loved husband of the late Trish, loved and treasured father and father-in-law of Glenn and Fernanda, Marcos, and Claudia and Danilo, dearly loved grandad (Vovo), of Heitor, and Lucas. Loved brother of Jim, and George. Loved stepfather of Nareta, Melodie, Samuel, Celia, and Joseph. And dear friend of Jussara. Beloved uncle of Janine and Howard.
Away from the body, Home with the Lord
Messages to the Townshend family, PO Box 26112, Christchurch 8148. In lieu of flowers donations to Radio Rhema would be appreciated and may be made online at bit.ly/dltownshend0307. A service to celebrate Dave's life will be held in the Oxford Baptist Church, 166 High Street, Oxford, Tomorrow (Friday) at 11.00am, thereafter interment in the Avonhead Park Cemetery, Hawthornden Road, Christchurch.
Published in The Press on July 4, 2019