TOWNSEND, David Gerald:
On August 7, 2020, peacefully at Anthony Wilding Hospital; 1 day before his 91st birthday. Dearly loved husband of Noeleen for 62 years, loved father and father-in-law of Paul and Karen, and Dianne Payne. Cherished grandad of Andrew, Michael, Aimee; Lydia, Ed, Milly; and a loved twin brother and brother-in-law of Cyril and Gail. Special thanks to all the staff at Anthony Wilding Hospital for all their love and compassion over the last 5 years. Messages to the Townsend family c/o PO Box 111-01, Christchurch 8443. At David's request a private cremation has been held.
Published in The Press on Aug. 12, 2020