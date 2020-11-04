TAYLOR, David Ivan:
Passed away on October 31, 2020 at Ashburton Hospital, surrounded by his loving family. Dearly loved son of Ivan and Sylvia (both deceased), and treasured brother and brother-in-law of Janet and Ed, Richard and Toni, and Michael, loving and deeply loved uncle of Kimberley and Liam, Jordan and Sarah, Tom, Sophie and Sam, Bella and Kobe, and Axel. At rest with his beloved parents Ivan and Sylv, David will be deeply missed by his family. Special thanks to the wonderful staff at Ashburton Hospital for their love and care of David.
Published in The Press on Nov. 4, 2020