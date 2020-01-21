SUTHERLAND, David John:
(D.J., DJ's Garden Services)
Peacefully, surrounded by his family at home on January 19, 2020; aged 70. Dearly loved husband of Anne, beloved father and father-in-law of Lisa and Jono, and Iain and Tamsyn, much loved Grandpa of Luke. The youngest son of the late Ken and Gwen, brother of Norm, and Russel, brother-in-law of Louise, and Theresa, loved uncle to his nieces and nephews. Long serving member of Opoho Scout Group, Dunedin City Baptist Church, Burns Scottish Dance Club, and the Otago 20 Badminton Club. A celebration of David's life will be held in Dunedin City Baptist Church, 19 Main South Road, Concord, Dunedin at 1.00pm on Friday, January 24, followed by private interment. Messages to the Sutherland family c/- DX Box YX15033, Dunedin 9012.
Published in The Press on Jan. 21, 2020