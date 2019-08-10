SUTHERLAND,
David John (Dave):
Peacefully on Tuesday, August 6, 2019, at Christchurch Hospital. Aged 62 years. Dearly loved husband of Andrea, brother and brother-in-law of Martin and Yvonne, and uncle of Louisa, Andrew and Sarah. Loved stepdad of Mike and Cath, Nicky and Peter, and the late Greg, and loved Grandad to Letitia, Tyler, Taylah and Breanna. Heartfelt thanks to the staff of ICU Christchurch Hospital for their care of Dave. Messages to the Sutherland family c/- PO Box 10335, Christchurch 8145. A private burial service for Dave has been held.
Published in The Press on Aug. 10, 2019