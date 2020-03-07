David SPIERS

SPIERS, David John (Dave):
Peacefully on Thursday, March 5, 2020, in Rangiora. Aged 82 years. Loving husband of Lynne for 33 years. Dearly loved father and father-in-law of Tracy and Simon, and Craig and Nina. Special grandad of Ruby, Indigo, Paige, and Alex. Much loved stepdad of Karyn, Scott, and Gregg.
"Finally at Peace"
The family wish to thank the staff at Holmwood Rest Home for their love and care of Dave, Lynne, and family. A Remembrance gathering for Dave where family and friends are welcome to come along to share memories will be held at Cave Rock, 16 Esplanade, Sumner Beach, on Monday, March 9, at 12.30pm. Messages to the Spiers family, C/- PO Box 35, Rangiora 7440.

Published in The Press on Mar. 7, 2020
