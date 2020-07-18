Guest Book View Sign Service Information John Rhind Funeral Directors 13-19 London St Christchurch , Canterbury 033799920 Death Notice



Passed away on Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at Ultimate Care Karadean in Oxford. Much loved son of the late George and Colleen, loved brother of the Judith (deceased), Patrick (deceased), Tony (Vietnam), Erin, Pam, Jackie (Blenheim), and Jacqueline (Timaru). Much loved nephew to all his uncles and aunties. Loved cousin to many.

"David will be dearly missed by all who knew him, he loved his trucks,rugby and his books"

We would like to offer thanks to all that have cared for him over the years and those who made him so happy and took the time to be there for him. We are thankful that he went peacefully in his sleep with loving family surrounding him. Many thanks to the staff at Ultimate Care Karadean who looked after David in his last few months. Messages for the Ringdahl family may be sent to 19 London street, Richmond, Christchurch, 8013. A Celebration of David's life will be held in our John Rhind Chapel, 19 London Street, Richmond, Christchurch on Tuesday, July 21 at 1.00pm.







Published in The Press on July 18, 2020

