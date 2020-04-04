PUTT, David Harvey (Dave):
On Friday, April 3, 2020, passed away peacefully at Christchurch Hospital. Dearly loved husband and friend of Christine. Much loved and respected father, father-in-law, Grandad and mate of Jeff, Deb, Caitlyn, Harry, and Will; Nick, Faria, Jaxen, and Riley: Mel, Dave (deceased), and Louie; Chris and Rachael. Much loved brother, brother-in-law and uncle of Margaret and Derek Moir; Glen and Tracey and families; and loved and respected brother-in-law of Jenny.
"Will be dearly missed"
The family wish to express their sincere gratitude to Dr Ian Melton and his team at Christchurch Hospital Coronary Care Unit for their dedication and kindness in caring for Dave at this time. It is much appreciated. Due to Covid-19 a private cremation will take place. Messages to the Putt family, c/- P.O. Box 111-01, Christchurch 8443.
Published in The Press on Apr. 4, 2020