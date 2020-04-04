David PUTT

Guest Book
  • "Our sincere condolences to the Putt whanau, Dave was a big..."
    - Sydenham Cavaliers
  • "Dear Christine, Mel & Louie, and the entire extended Putt..."
    - Lucy Cassels
  • "You and your family are in my thoughts today as you grieve..."
    - Trevor Good
Service Information
Academy Funeral Services Ltd
65 Main South Road
Christchurch, Canterbury
033430919
Death Notice


PUTT, David Harvey (Dave):
On Friday, April 3, 2020, passed away peacefully at Christchurch Hospital. Dearly loved husband and friend of Christine. Much loved and respected father, father-in-law, Grandad and mate of Jeff, Deb, Caitlyn, Harry, and Will; Nick, Faria, Jaxen, and Riley: Mel, Dave (deceased), and Louie; Chris and Rachael. Much loved brother, brother-in-law and uncle of Margaret and Derek Moir; Glen and Tracey and families; and loved and respected brother-in-law of Jenny.
"Will be dearly missed"
The family wish to express their sincere gratitude to Dr Ian Melton and his team at Christchurch Hospital Coronary Care Unit for their dedication and kindness in caring for Dave at this time. It is much appreciated. Due to Covid-19 a private cremation will take place. Messages to the Putt family, c/- P.O. Box 111-01, Christchurch 8443.

logo
Published in The Press on Apr. 4, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.