David PEARSON

Guest Book
  • "to bev and family sad loss off david pearson from the..."
  • "To Bev and family, our deepest sympathy, thinking of you..."
  • "Bev and family so sorry to hear Dav has passed he will be..."
    - Patricia Youngman
  • "Deepest Sympathy to you Bev & Family."
    - Colleen Bailey
Service Information
Gulliver & Tyler Ltd
37 Blackett Street
Rangiora , Canterbury
7400
033138222
Death Notice

PEARSON, David James G:
Passed away peacefully at Christchurch Public Hospital, aged 77 years, on September 27, 2020. Much loved husband and best friend of Bev. Very special dad and father-in-law of Lee and Gavin Cate, Michael, Shane and Kirsten. Treasured granddad of Amelia and Lizzy. Much loved brother of Noeline (and the late Russell) Harman, Rodger (and the late Aileen) Pearson. Our grateful thanks to all of the staff from ward 14, Darlene and Julie the Heart Function nurses and to the Good Street Medical Centre who have cared for Dave.In accordance with Dave's wishes a family farewell has already been held. In lieu of flowers we would appreciate donations to the Heart Foundation and messages may be sent to the Pearson family, c/- PO Box 35, Rangiora 7440.

logo
Published in The Press on Oct. 2, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.