PEARSON, David James G:
Passed away peacefully at Christchurch Public Hospital, aged 77 years, on September 27, 2020. Much loved husband and best friend of Bev. Very special dad and father-in-law of Lee and Gavin Cate, Michael, Shane and Kirsten. Treasured granddad of Amelia and Lizzy. Much loved brother of Noeline (and the late Russell) Harman, Rodger (and the late Aileen) Pearson. Our grateful thanks to all of the staff from ward 14, Darlene and Julie the Heart Function nurses and to the Good Street Medical Centre who have cared for Dave.In accordance with Dave's wishes a family farewell has already been held. In lieu of flowers we would appreciate donations to the Heart Foundation and messages may be sent to the Pearson family, c/- PO Box 35, Rangiora 7440.
Published in The Press on Oct. 2, 2020