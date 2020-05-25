PEAGRAM, David Charles:
On Thursday, May 21, 2020, peacefully at Cashmere View Hospital, in his 93rd year. Dearly loved by Margaret (nee Arps) for 68 years. Loved father of Mark and Kathy. Loved Grandpa of dear Vicky, Josh and Stacey. Great-grandpa of his grandchildren. Loved brother of the late George Peagram. Loved brother-in-law of Lesley Arps and uncle of Wayne Reid.
At rest after weariness
Grateful thanks to the staff of Pioneer wing for their kindness and patience with Dave over the last three years. Finally to our rock over this time, Lyane Nakivell, without whose love and kindness I couldn't have done it. A private funeral has been held. Messages may be addressed to the Peagram family, c/- PO Box 10345, Christchurch 8145.
Published in The Press on May 25, 2020