OLDHAM, David Alexander:
On October 3, 2019, at Parklands Hospital, aged 90 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Doreen for 50 years, much loved father and father-in-law of Chris, Rick and Jo, proud grandad of James, and Sarah; younger brother of the late Charles, and a loved friend and colleague of the legal profession. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late David Oldham, c/- PO Box 855, Christchurch 8140. In lieu of flowers, donations to The Order of St John would be appreciated and may be made at the service. The Funeral Service for David will be held in the Transitional Cathedral, 234 Hereford Street, Christchurch City, on Thursday, October 10, at 2.30pm. Private cremation thereafter.
Published in The Press on Oct. 5, 2019