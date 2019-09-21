O'NEILL, David John:
After a courageous battle, on Friday, September 20, 2019, in the presence of loved ones, aged 65. Cherished and loving partner of Mary-Anne. Dearly loved father of Dechlan, Loredana, Alex, and Corbin. Beloved Davey of Kirsty, and Nathan. Special thanks to all those who have cared so much for David over the last year. Messages to the O'Neill Family, c/- PO Box 10345, Christchurch 8145. In lieu of flowers, donations to Dementia Canterbury can be made online at bit.ly/djoneill2009 or at the service. A celebration of David's life will be held in the Harewood Crematorium Chapel, entrance from Wilkinsons Road via Gardiners Road, on Monday, September 30, at 2.00pm.
Published in The Press from Sept. 21 to Sept. 28, 2019