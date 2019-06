O'LOUGHLIN, David Patrick:Suddenly on June 16, 2019 at home, doing what he loved. Dearly loved husband and best friend of Janet, much loved and cherished Dad of Thomas, step-dad of Johnny and Mackenzie, loved grandad of Aria-Marie, Katana-Jane, and Johnny Ace, and a loved son, brother, brother-in-law, and friend. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late David O'Loughlin, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Heart Foundation NZ would be appreciated and may be made at the service. A Service to celebrate David's life will be held in the Oxford Working Men's Club, 160 High Street, Oxford, on Tuesday, June 25 at 1.00pm. Private cremation thereafter.