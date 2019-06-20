O'LOUGHLIN, David Patrick:
Suddenly on June 16, 2019 at home, doing what he loved. Dearly loved husband and best friend of Janet, much loved and cherished Dad of Thomas, step-dad of Johnny and Mackenzie, loved grandad of Aria-Marie, Katana-Jane, and Johnny Ace, and a loved son, brother, brother-in-law, and friend. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late David O'Loughlin, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Heart Foundation NZ would be appreciated and may be made at the service. A Service to celebrate David's life will be held in the Oxford Working Men's Club, 160 High Street, Oxford, on Tuesday, June 25 at 1.00pm. Private cremation thereafter.
Published in The Press on June 20, 2019