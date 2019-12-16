David O' MALLEY

O'MALLEY, David Bede:
(ZL3DO). Died on December 14, 2019, peacefully with family at his side. Devoted husband of Marilyn for 42 years, a very proud dad of Molly-Ellen, loving brother of Peter, Denise (deceased), Brian, and Margaret, and their families. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late David O'Malley, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. A Celebration of David's life will be held in our Westpark Chapel, 467 Wairakei Road, Burnside, Tomorrow (Wednesday), at 10.00am.

Published in The Press from Dec. 16 to Dec. 17, 2019
