Guest Book View Sign Service Information Cloudy Bay Funeral Services 15 Boyce Street Springlands, Blenheim , Marlborough 035782004 Death Notice



9.2.1935 – 10.4.2020

It is with great sadness that we share the news that dad passed away unexpectedly at Seaview Resthome Picton on Good Friday - aged 85. Loved husband and friend of Monica for many years. Loved father and father-in-law of Bernadette and Mike Thomas, Brendon and Star, Tony and Marg, Garry and Paulette, David and Renee, Maria and Angus Tomlinson, Therese and John Phillips, Chris and Vicki, Karen, Jacinta and Sarah. Very proud grandfather and loved by Katie and Mark O'Sullivan, Cieran ,Hannah and Clayton Morgan, Daniel, Tim, Erin Kate, Gavin and Kylee, Aaron, Jared, Ashley and Shaun, Matt and Leisa, Caleb, Georgia, Olivia and Matt, Tegan, Jono and Alicia, Lizzy, Josh and Mel, Hamish and Sophie, Amon, Chris and Olivia, Abby and Sione, Holly and Kieran, Oscar, Iris, Albert, and Henry. Great-grandfather to George, Mila, Reagan, Dallas, Kade, Isobel, Elodie and little Oliver. Much loved brother, brother-in-law and Uncle David to so so many. As a family we would like to thank everyone who has reached out to us at this tough time and who have been a part of dad's life. As most of you will know we are a big crew and not being able to be together and hold a celebration of Dad's life this coming week is very hard. So big hugs to you all. Dad loved his family and people - his love of music is his legacy to us all and he did love a good get together. So with this in mind - we WILL celebrate in the future. A special thank you to Dad's neighbours and friends and to Seaview, who were there for Dad when we couldn't be - it broke our hearts that we couldn't be with him in his last hours- you are awesome. Thank you everyone.

RIP Dad. xxx

Messages to 26A Uxbridge Street, Renwick 7404 or







NOTT, David Lancelot:9.2.1935 – 10.4.2020It is with great sadness that we share the news that dad passed away unexpectedly at Seaview Resthome Picton on Good Friday - aged 85. Loved husband and friend of Monica for many years. Loved father and father-in-law of Bernadette and Mike Thomas, Brendon and Star, Tony and Marg, Garry and Paulette, David and Renee, Maria and Angus Tomlinson, Therese and John Phillips, Chris and Vicki, Karen, Jacinta and Sarah. Very proud grandfather and loved by Katie and Mark O'Sullivan, Cieran ,Hannah and Clayton Morgan, Daniel, Tim, Erin Kate, Gavin and Kylee, Aaron, Jared, Ashley and Shaun, Matt and Leisa, Caleb, Georgia, Olivia and Matt, Tegan, Jono and Alicia, Lizzy, Josh and Mel, Hamish and Sophie, Amon, Chris and Olivia, Abby and Sione, Holly and Kieran, Oscar, Iris, Albert, and Henry. Great-grandfather to George, Mila, Reagan, Dallas, Kade, Isobel, Elodie and little Oliver. Much loved brother, brother-in-law and Uncle David to so so many. As a family we would like to thank everyone who has reached out to us at this tough time and who have been a part of dad's life. As most of you will know we are a big crew and not being able to be together and hold a celebration of Dad's life this coming week is very hard. So big hugs to you all. Dad loved his family and people - his love of music is his legacy to us all and he did love a good get together. So with this in mind - we WILL celebrate in the future. A special thank you to Dad's neighbours and friends and to Seaview, who were there for Dad when we couldn't be - it broke our hearts that we couldn't be with him in his last hours- you are awesome. Thank you everyone.RIP Dad. xxxMessages to 26A Uxbridge Street, Renwick 7404 or www.cloudybayfunerals.co.nz Published in The Press on Apr. 13, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for The Press Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers