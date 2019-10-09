NEIL, David William (Dave):
Dave lost his battle with cancer on October 4, 2019. Dave will be dearly missed by his best friend and wife, Sheila; his children Joni, Julie and Toni; cherished grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and friends and family around the world. David had a passion for music, golf and fishing, and loved a good laugh. Messages to the Neil family may be sent C/- PO Box 39127, Christchurch 8545. A Memorial Service for Dave will be held at the Springston Rugby Club, Ellesmere Jct Road, on Friday, October 11, at 2.00pm.
Published in The Press from Oct. 9 to Oct. 10, 2019