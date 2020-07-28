McKEY,
David Gordon (Dave):
On July 27, 2020 peacefully. Dearly beloved husband of Pam, dearly loved father and father-in-law of Sarndra and Robert; Andrew and Alida; Janine and Rob; Peter and Kate. Devoted, adored and loved Popa of Rebecca, Timothy, Anna, Gaby, Bridget, and Amy.
"May he Rest in Peace"
Communications, c/- PO Box 7244, Christchurch 8240. A Requiem Mass for Dave will be celebrated at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 70 Spencer Street, Addington, on Thursday, July 30th at 11.00am. Followed by interment at Ruru Lawn Cemetery.
In The Care of:
Published in The Press on July 28, 2020