McDONALD,
David William (Dave):
Peacefully, with his loving wife by his side, on Tuesday, October 8, 2019, aged 76. Loving soulmate of Annie. Loved father and father-in-law of Janet, Kenny and Lisa, Julia and Wayne, Sunny, and Benny. Loved Poppa of Megan, Emily, Ian, Alannah, and little David. Loved by his older brother Terry and the late big Ken. Loved by many. Messages c/- PO Box 10335, Christchurch 8145. A celebration of Dave's life will be held in the Canterbury Crematorium Chapel, corner Linwood Avenue and Keighleys Road, on Monday, October 14, at 1.00pm. Burial at Ruru Lawn Cemetery thereafter.
Published in The Press on Oct. 12, 2019