McDERMOTT, David Trevor:
David sadly passed away on Saturday, April 25, 2020, aged 61, after a courageous battle with cancer. Dearly loved husband of Mary, loved father and father-in-law of Chris and Anna, Hayden, Simon, and proud grandfather (Pop) of Finn. Loved son of Joy and the late Rex, and loved brother and brother-in-law of Neil and Susan, Robin and Joanne, John and Diane, Pauline and Ronnie, Blair and Selyna, Fiona and Craig, Kerry and Michael, Janice and Ron, Bill and Marilyn, Tom and Judy, and the late Shirley. Much loved uncle to all of his nieces and nephews and a cherished friend to many.
He will be deeply missed.
A private memorial service is planned at a later date. Details will follow. Messages to 14 Kotuku St, Lincoln 7608.
Published in The Press on Apr. 29, 2020