LYALL, David Dennis:
Died suddenly at home on Tuesday, February 25, 2020. Aged 78 years. Dearly loved and loving husband, father and stepfather of Barbara, Carla and Steve, Peter, Katherine and Andrew. Messages may be addressed to the Lyall Family C/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. In lieu of flowers donations to St John Ambulance would be appreciated and can be made online at bit.ly/ddlyall2520. A Celebration of David's life will be held in the John Rhind Chapel, entry from London and Whitmore Streets, Richmond, on Tuesday, March 3, at 10.00am.
Published in The Press on Feb. 29, 2020