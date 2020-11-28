LLOYD, David Clemont
Thomas (Dave, Lloydy):
On November 25, 2020, peacefully at Nurse Maude Hospice, after a courageous battle, aged 67 years. Dearly loved partner of Anne, much loved father and father-in-law of Andy and Nadia, and Blair, loved Grandad Dave of Lucy, Charlotte, and Hannah, loved friend of Sue. Special thanks to all the staff at Nurse Maude Hospice for the wonderful care and support given to Dave and family. Messages may be addressed to The Lloyd Family, PO Box 352, Rangiora 7440. A Service to Celebrate Dave's life will be held in our Rangiora Chapel, Wai-mana, 92 Kippenberger Avenue, Rangiora, on Wednesday, December 2, at 2.30pm, private cremation thereafter.
Published in The Press on Nov. 28, 2020