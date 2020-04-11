LEWIS, David Arthur:
28.2.1925 - 10.4.2009
We do thank dear God for our dearest David's remarkable life. We have all been enriched by his deep love for the family, and his guidance, wisdom, and generosity to everyone.
This gave us an inner strength and helped us to cope with the daily challenges we all face.
His loving hugs, and chats, are precious memories we have in our hearts forever and are a blessing to us all.
Love you dearly
A deeply treasured husband of Doreen, and loving father of all our dear family, grandchildren and now many adorable great-grandchildren.
Published in The Press on Apr. 11, 2020