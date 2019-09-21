LAMPEN-SMITH,
David Clement:
Passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, September 18, 2019, aged 54. Beloved husband of Linda, father to William, Joshua and Charlotte, brother, brother-in-law and uncle to many. He was a strong and caring man for whom his family meant so much. We will be celebrating David's life with a Requiem Mass at St Francis de Sales & All Souls Catholic Church, 2a Albert Road, Devonport, on Monday, September 23, at 11.00am.
Let him fly higher than before.
Published in The Press on Sept. 21, 2019