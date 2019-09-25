KENNEDY, David John:
Peacefully on Tuesday, September 24, 2019, at Radius Hawthorne. Aged 73 years. Dearly loved husband of Loretta for 54 years, loved father and father-in-law of Shayne and Ashleigh, Glenn and Kori, Todd and Angela, and the late Debbie, loved Poppa of Samuel, Gemma and Connor; Keita and Lucas, and loved brother of George. Messages to the Kennedy family, c/- PO Box 10345, Christchurch 8145. In lieu of flowers, donations to Dementia Canterbury may be made at the service or online to bit.ly/dkennedy2409. A service to celebrate David's life will be held in the Canterbury Crematorium, Linwood Avenue and Keighleys Road, on Friday, September 27, 2019, at 2.00pm.
Published in The Press from Sept. 25 to Sept. 26, 2019