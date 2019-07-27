KELSO, David William:
On July 24, 2019 aged 86, died peacefully in Riversdale with family. Dearly loved and loving husband of Janice (deceased), father and father-in-law of Murray and Hilary Kelso (Riversdale), Heather and Gavin Cruickshank (Whiterig), Judy and Rob (dec) Nicholls (Devon, England). He was a loving Grandad to his eight grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. He will be dearly missed by family and friends, and forever in our hearts. A remembrance gathering will be held; details to follow.
Published in The Press on July 27, 2019