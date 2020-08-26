Guest Book View Sign Death Notice



WWII, RNZAF, RAF, NZ415697, Flight Lieutenant, 485 (NZ) Spitfire Squadron.

Peacefully, on Sunday, August 23, 2020, in his 101st year. Beloved husband of the late Joyce for 72 happy years. Dearly loved father of Jill and Sue. Loved father-in-law of Tony and Gary. Adored grandfather of Sharon, Jodene, Ryan and Paula; their partners John, Dave, Katja and Ben. Much loved great-grandfather of Noah, Amy, Holly, Leo and Matilda. The family would like to pass on their sincere thanks and gratitude to Moira and her team at Edith Cavell Lifecare, for walking beside Dave for the last three and a half years of his life, with the utmost care and compassion. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Nurse Maude Association would be appreciated and can be made online at bit.ly/diggo2308 or at the service. Messages may be addressed to the Iggo family, c/- PO Box 10345, Christchurch 8145. A private celebration of David's life is to be held. Due to COVID-19 requirements attendance is by invitation only.







IGGO, David Leslie (Dave):WWII, RNZAF, RAF, NZ415697, Flight Lieutenant, 485 (NZ) Spitfire Squadron.Peacefully, on Sunday, August 23, 2020, in his 101st year. Beloved husband of the late Joyce for 72 happy years. Dearly loved father of Jill and Sue. Loved father-in-law of Tony and Gary. Adored grandfather of Sharon, Jodene, Ryan and Paula; their partners John, Dave, Katja and Ben. Much loved great-grandfather of Noah, Amy, Holly, Leo and Matilda. The family would like to pass on their sincere thanks and gratitude to Moira and her team at Edith Cavell Lifecare, for walking beside Dave for the last three and a half years of his life, with the utmost care and compassion. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Nurse Maude Association would be appreciated and can be made online at bit.ly/diggo2308 or at the service. Messages may be addressed to the Iggo family, c/- PO Box 10345, Christchurch 8145. A private celebration of David's life is to be held. Due to COVID-19 requirements attendance is by invitation only. Published in The Press on Aug. 26, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for The Press Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers