HUTTON,
David John (Dave):
Passed away 15 years ago on August 22, 2004. Loved husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather.
Down the road of memories I lost my life companion,
A life linked with my own,
And more and more I miss you as I journey on alone.
So many things have happened that I wanted to share,
So many times I've needed you and wished that you were here.
For every joy that passed, beautiful memories remain,
Although we are apart and did not get to say goodbye
Your footprints are imprinted on my heart forever.
I am so glad that you were so much a part of my life
It was a privilege to know you, to share myself with you,
And to walk together on the paths that took us in so many beautiful and wonderful directions.
To the world you
were one person
To me you were
the world.
Love you forever - Val.
Published in The Press on Aug. 22, 2019