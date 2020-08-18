Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for David HUNT. View Sign Service Information Patersons Funeral Services 530 East Street Ashburton , Canterbury 033088474 Death Notice



On August 15, 2020 at Ashburton Hospital after a short illness, aged 63 years. Dearly loved son of the late Henry and Ngaire. Cherished brother and brother-in-law of Robin and Iain Tuanui, Gavin and Annette, Julie MacKenzie and John Roseveor, Lynda and Simon Hadfield, Colin and Chiyo, and Peter. Loved and respected by all his nieces and nephews. Many thanks to Dr Penny Holdaway, Cancer Society, staff at Ward 1 Ashburton Hospital and his Hakatere family. Messages to the Hunt Family, C/- PO Box 472, Ashburton 7740. A service to celebrate Dave's life will be held in Our Chapel, cnr East and Cox Street, Ashburton, on Thursday, August 20, commencing at 2.00pm, followed by interment at the Ashburton New Lawn Cemetery. Due to Level 2 restrictions, attendance at the service is limited to 100 people, please keep this in mind if you wish to attend.







HUNT, David Neil (Honey):On August 15, 2020 at Ashburton Hospital after a short illness, aged 63 years. Dearly loved son of the late Henry and Ngaire. Cherished brother and brother-in-law of Robin and Iain Tuanui, Gavin and Annette, Julie MacKenzie and John Roseveor, Lynda and Simon Hadfield, Colin and Chiyo, and Peter. Loved and respected by all his nieces and nephews. Many thanks to Dr Penny Holdaway, Cancer Society, staff at Ward 1 Ashburton Hospital and his Hakatere family. Messages to the Hunt Family, C/- PO Box 472, Ashburton 7740. A service to celebrate Dave's life will be held in Our Chapel, cnr East and Cox Street, Ashburton, on Thursday, August 20, commencing at 2.00pm, followed by interment at the Ashburton New Lawn Cemetery. Due to Level 2 restrictions, attendance at the service is limited to 100 people, please keep this in mind if you wish to attend. Published in The Press from Aug. 18 to Aug. 19, 2020

