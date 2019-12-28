HOMERSHAM,
David Andrew:
On December 25, 2019, peacefully at home, in his 66th year, with his family around him. Dearly loved and cherished husband of Judith, and father of Julia and Edward. Loved brother of Richard, and brother-in-law of Rosemary, Catherine, Jane and Adrian, uncle of Andrew, Ella, Michael, Andrew, Sarah, Nicholas, Emma, Richard, Caroline, Julian and Annie and great-uncle of many. A private cremation has been held in accordance to David's wish. Thank you to the Christchurch Oncology department, Access Palliative carers, friends and family for all their loving care and support throughout David's illness.
Published in The Press on Dec. 28, 2019