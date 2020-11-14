HOLLAND,
David Steven:
Passed away aged 40 years on November 11, 2020. Dearly loved husband of Corrin and treasured father of Danielle, Amber, Zoe and Heidi. Precious son of Steve and Judith, and stepson of Tanya and Peter. Adored baby brother of Katrina and Maree, and brother-in-law of Kim and Prem. Cherished grandson of Nana Candy, and son-in-law of Laurel and Gerard, and Peter. Awesome Uncle Dave of Alyssa, Amelie and Stella. Treasured friend and provider of the best coffee to many. A valued colleague at 2 Degrees to whom we thank for their sincere compassion and support. Thanks also to South West Baptist Church for their generosity and hospitality. In lieu of flowers donations to Holland Family Support would be appreciated and can be made online at
www.gofundme.com to support Dave's girls in the coming days. All welcome.... especially his childhood imaginary friends Orsen and Kewnan :) A celebration of Dave's life will be held at the South West Baptist Church, 244 Lyttelton Street, Spreydon, on Tuesday, November 17, 2020, at 1.00pm.
Published in The Press on Nov. 14, 2020