HEYWOOD, David
William Thomas (Junior):
On January 27, 2020, suddenly in Christchurch. Dearly treasured son of Scott and Toni. Loved brother and brother-in-law of Gemma and Jared; and Rosanna and Ricardo. Adored uncle of Braxton and Madelyn. Loved grandson of Angela and the late Ron Dixon, and Cyril and Dorothy Heywood. Special companion of Chiquita, and a special nephew to all his aunties and uncles. Loved mate to his many friends. Messages to 14A Penny Street, Blenheim 7201 or www.cloudybayfunerals .co.nz David's last Bash will be held at the Clubs of Marlborough, Alfred Street, on Monday, February 3, at 1.30pm, please bring memories and stories. This will be followed by private cremation.
Published in The Press on Jan. 31, 2020