HEPBURN,
David Noel (Noel):
On October 13, 2020, at Timaru Hospital, aged 95. Much loved husband of the late Elizabeth (Betty), loved father and father-in-law of John and Julie (Hamilton), Catherine (dec), and Rob and Linda, special granddad to James, Emma, and Ben; Eve, Lucy, and Tim and a loved great-grandfather, loved brother of Jean MacIntyre (dec), and Don (Geraldine). At Noel's request a private funeral service has been held. Messages to the Hepburn family, C/- PO Box 772, Timaru 7940.
Published in The Press on Oct. 24, 2020