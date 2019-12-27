HARTSHORNE,
David Savage:
Passed away peacefully on December 24, 2019, surrounded by his loving family, going into his 84th year. Loving and caring husband of 60 years to Annette, loved father and father-in-law to Eric and Nancy, Ian and Kathy, "Poppa David" to Quaylieshia, Zhquita, and Tama, grandad to Roxy, and Levi, loved brother to Buster, Elsi, Mon, Doug, Roy, Clem, and Jimmy (all deceased), brother-in-law to Martin and Chris Cuff, and loved uncle to his nieces and nephews. Messages may be addressed to the family of The Late David Hartshorne, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. In lieu of flowers, donations to Rangiora St John Ambulance would be appreciated and may be made at the service. A Celebration of David's life will be held in our Rangiora Chapel, Wai-Mana, 92 Kippenberger Avenue, Rangiora, on December 30, at 2.30pm. Private cremation to follow.
Published in The Press on Dec. 27, 2019