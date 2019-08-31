David GUBBINS

Death Notice

GUBBINS, David:
On August 28, 2019. Darling husband of Maggie, adored father and papa to Robin and Patrick, and their families. In memory donations to Nurse Maude Hospice would be appreciated and may be made online at bit.ly/drwgubbins2908 or in the box provided at the service. Messages may be addressed to 'The Gubbins Family' C/- 19 London Street, Richmond, Christchurch 8013.
A true gentleman.
A Service of Celebration, bright colours and laughter, will be held at Harewood Crematorium Chapel, entrance from Wilkinsons Road, Christchurch, on Tuesday, September 3, at 10.30am.

Published in The Press on Aug. 31, 2019
