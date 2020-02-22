GILLETT, David Ross:

On Wednesday, February 19, 2020. Treasured beloved husband of Trish, loved father and friend to Michelle, father of Fiona and Judith, brother, brother-in-law and uncle to Gail, Les, James and Vanessa Brown (Kaiapoi). Brother-in-law to Lennie, Mandy, Michael, Jan, Marc, Louise Bevan and the late Sue. Grandfather of five grandchildren. Special life long friend of Vere (Sandy) Lott. The family would like to thank the amazing principal and staff of Hoon Hay School for there love friendship and support, Raewyn and Eugene for your love and support, Liz from palliative care, Nurse Maude for your visits and support and to the caring staff of George Manning thank you for the care of David over the last few months. To celebrate the life of David, friends and family are invited to Hoon Hay School Hall, Sparks Road Hoon Hay, on Wednesday, March 4 at 4.00pm. Messages to 112 Sparks Road, Christchurch 8025.



