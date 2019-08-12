GILLESPIE, David William:
(formerly of Clyne and Bennie Plumbing). Peacefully at Burwood Hospital on August 10, 2019, aged 65 years. Dearly loved husband of Vicki. Much loved dad of Dean, Cherie, Mark and his partner Sue. Loved son of Jack and the late Shirley. Loved brother of Peter and Diane. Thank you to the nurses and doctors of Ward BG at Burwood Hospital. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made at the service to South Elder Care. Messages c/- PO Box 10345, Christchurch 8145.
Always loved and forever
in our hearts.
A celebration of David's life will be held in the Ferry Park Chapel, 297 Ferry Road, on Wednesday, August 14, at 3.00pm. Private cremation thereafter.
Published in The Press from Aug. 12 to Aug. 13, 2019