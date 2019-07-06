GEDDES, David Alexander:
Passed away July 2, 2019, at Christchurch Hospital. Dearly loved son of the late Mavis and Alex Geddes, dearly loved brother of the late Mary, late Margaret, late Bill, Judy and James, and loved brother-in-law of John, Jennifer, the late Dennis, and Paula. The family would like to thank all of the people who have cared for David over the past few years. A private cremation has been held. Messages for the Geddes family can be sent to: James Geddes, 91 Discovery Drive, Flagstaff, Hamilton 3210.
Published in The Press on July 6, 2019